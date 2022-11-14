Browne: Energy crisis hitting butchers particularly hard

A Tipperary TD says the governments slow response to the energy crisis has led to businesses closing in the Premier County.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne has raised the concerns that have been expressed to him by Tipperary butchers, some of whom have had to make the decision to close their doors.

Speaking in the Dáil the Cashel TD said the Temporary Business Energy Support scheme was seen as helpful but not nearly enough.

Martin Browne cited the case of one local butcher who was forced to close one of his outlets in Thurles.

“Only in the last 18 months he had invested €150,000 in that shop that’s now closed. That’s six jobs gone and they’ve another shop in Clonmel which employs another six.

“Something needs to be done – and needs to be done fast – that that shop doesn’t also close, and other shops like it around.

“It must be galling in them when they see the electricity companies making massive profits – hundreds of millions most of them – in a six or nine month period.”

Deputy Browne also called on to the government to explore other ways of supporting Tipperary businesses struggling to cope with spiralling costs.

“I spoke about businesses that have taken out major loans – like I said that one business €150,000 – during the last 18 months or that. They took them out to deal with the consequences of the pandemic on their businesses.

“The future is very uncertain for an awful lot of them businesses because they just won’t be able to take on that kind of debt.

“But look Minister, more can be done – there’s measure that can be taken to offset the costs in other ways for these businesses like tackling the insurance costs.”