Brand “Templemore” to launch shortly

Templemore is in the process of creating a brand for itself.

Members of the Templemore Traders & Business Association and the Templemore Community Development Association joined forces on the project.

The aim is improve recognition of the town and its hinterland and the many positive attributes it has.

Chair of the Traders Association Martin Grey says for too long Templemore has been seen by many as merely the town where the Garda college is.

He says the town is much more than that.

“We have been labelled for many a year as being the ‘Garda town’ or ‘that’s the place where the Guards are’ – we lacked our own identity outside of the Garda college.

“Not to speak ill but I suppose the changing circumstances in the college and it being taken over by administrators – it did serve the town well – but it now has public procurement for all items that happen in the college so a lot of local traders lost out on business. So we need to identify ourselves as a brand.

With assistance from Tipperary County Council significant work has gone into the project which has gathered the views of locals from all age groups while Thurles based Designedly Ltd was engaged to come with the logo.

Martin Grey sees it as the starting point for them

“Hopefully most of the traders when using their own signage that they would use this brand in the corner of it and that people would adopt this brand when they’re mentioning Templemore.

“Down the line we will hopeful encompass this into some sort of maybe a tourist trail and develop other ideas.

“With the Town Hall in Templemore being redeveloped as well hopefully all these things will combine and that the focus will be on the branding of Templemore and we won’t any longer just be recognised as being the Garda college.”

The brand will be launched on Thursday May 19th.