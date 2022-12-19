Appeal against Clonmel commercial development

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has lodged an appeal against plans for a development in South Tipp.

Flamewell Ltd is the company behind the plans for the site on the outskirts of Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council granted conditional planning permission last month for the construction of three warehousing/light industrial units to the north of the town at Ard Gaoithe, Lawlesstown.

The plans also included a change of use for an existing cottage – which is a protected structure on the site – from domestic to office use.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland had expressed their concerns about the development during the planning process highlighting that it was in close proximity to an area considered for a future national road programme.

They felt if allowed to proceed it could prejudice plans for the design of the N24 Waterford to Cahir National Road Scheme and said the application was premature pending the determination of this route.

TII have now appealed the granting of permission to An Bord Pleanala with the state planning appeals board due to issue a ruling by mid-April.