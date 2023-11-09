ALDI complete €1 million upgrade of Cashel store

ALDI’s Cashel outlet has reopened its doors today following the completion of a €1 million renovation.

The store was closed for seven days for the work which has seen the interior completely refurbished.

Featuring the new “Project Fresh” layout, the Cashel store is now boasts hi-spec fixtures and fittings throughout the store and new product category signage.

Operating eight stores across County Tipperary, ALDI employs over 152 permanent staff members in the Premier spending €4.8M on wages annually.

The Cashel branch on Boherclogh Street participates in ALDI’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities on a daily basis. The store has donated over 22,000 meals to its charity partners to date.

ALDI’s Cashel store is also part of their Community Grants network, with Clonmel Scout Group, Suir Haven Cancer Support and PAWS Animal Rescue all availing of the €500 bursary in recent years.

The reopening is also good news for the ALDI cat who is a regular feature outside the Cashel store where he is given treats by shoppers. Many had expressed concerns about how “Buster” would fare during the closure.