2023 Best of Tipp Awards launched

The Best of Tipp Awards 2023 are now open for listeners to nominate and vote for the “best of the best” in each of the 15 categories over the next six weeks.

It’s all about honouring small and family owned businesses in the Premier.

Nominations are open until 5pm on Friday October 6th and the shortlist will be announced on October 9th.

The public will then vote to pick their winners in each of the categories.

The Local Enterprise Office Tipperary, which supports business growth throughout the county, is a partner in Tipp FM’s The Best of Tipp awards.

Tipp FM’s Programme Controller, Stephen Keogh outlines how people can nominate for the various categories.

“You go on our website and click on the nomination page and then there are 15 boxes and you nominate say for instance Best Barber. You write in who you would like to nominate. I think the best thing to do is go on their social media sites first to see what they use and maybe copy that and put it into the nomination.

So we’ll do that and we’re off to the Anner Hotel (for the final) on the 24th of October.”