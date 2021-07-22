Business calls for increased facilities in Terryglass

People opting for staycations during the pandemic has highlighted traffic problems in Terryglass according to a local business owner.

Mairead Ryan from Paddy’s Bar in the village says it’s been busy along the lakeside recently thanks in part to the good weather.

However, speaking on Tipp Today she said this highlights the need for improved facilities.

“We’ve had an amount of visitors that we don’t have facilities to cater for.

“I see where the County Council are looking for expressions of interest on trading spots.

“I think the first thing they should have done before further increasing the traffic is look at each area and see what facilities are required. And those facilities are required immediately not next year or two years time.

“I’d like to be able to cater for some motor homes and some camping.”