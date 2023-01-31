Build works commence on broadband rollout ramps in Carrick-on-Suir deployment area

Build work has commenced on broadband rollout ramps in the Carrick-on-Suir deployment area.

Homes, businesses, and farms across Tipp, Kilkenny, and Waterford will soon have access to fiber broadband on the National Broadband Network, which will see as many as 5,000 premises throughout the regions connected.

The Carrick-on-Suir deployment area will see an investment of an estimated 19 million euros for the new high-speed fiber network.

This comes under the government’s National Broadband Plan to enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, improved energy efficiency in homes, and increased levels of remote working.