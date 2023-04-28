Breaking: Paediatric palliative care services now in place for South East

In breaking news this evening paediatric palliative care services are now in place for South East with immediate effect.

Deputy Michael Lowry confirmed today that after a long campaign families will no longer have to fight for services during the most distressing days of their lives

This all began when 7 year old Danny Norris from Tipp, who was terminally ill, wished to return home to be with his family for his final days and the services were not in place.

His parents fought for action and managed to get a Paediatric team put in place before his passing.

Today’s decision means no other family in the region will have to go through this ordeal :

“the family they have a terminally ill child her name is Roisin, her mother Cora was in contact with me a number of weeks ago and I am very delighted to hear this afternoon that the consultant and the team have visited Cora and sat down with her and discussed her needs. So the service is available as of from now and it is a permeant service and will be available ion unfortunate situations where it is needed.”

