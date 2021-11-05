Booster shot appointment texts to go out to people in Nenagh area

UL Hospitals Group has outlined how the Covid-19 booster vaccine will be rolled-out in the Mid West in the coming days.

People 60-69 years old, already fully vaccinated, will be notified by text about an appointment in the Limerick or Ennis centres from today (November 5), and at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh from tomorrow (November 6).

All people in that age group will be offered an mRNA vaccine, regardless of what jab they received earlier this year.

Booster clinics for healthcare workers are also due to get underway in those vaccination centres in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a walk-in vaccination clinic runs at the Abbey Court Hotel today (November 5) from 2-7pm for people seeking their 1st or 2nd dose.