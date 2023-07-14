Boil water notice issued for Thurles Regional Public Supply Scheme

A boil water notice has been issued for customers served by the Thurles Regional Public Supply Scheme.

Following consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council have implemented the notice in the interest of public health.

An estimated 11,398 customers will be impacted by the boil water notice.

The notice was not brought on by industrial action but by disinfection issues in the network.

The areas affected include customers in Hollycross, Thurles, Ballycahill, Bouladuff, Dovea, Borrisoleigh and Drom and surrounding areas.