Boil water notice issued for customers on the Glengar Public Water Supply

A boil water notice has been issued for customers supplied by the Glengar Public Water Supply.

The notice, which came into effect yesterday evening, has been put in place in the interest of public safety following the detection of cryptosporidium and a consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann, and Tipperary County Council.

Approximately 470 customers will be affected by this boil water notice.

The notice impacts customers in Glengar, Leugh, Knockanavar, Moher East, Moher West, Shanacloon, Gortaderry, Ballyhane East, Ballyhane West, and surrounding areas.

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking.

Water must be boiled for: