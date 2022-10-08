Boil water notice for the Glenary Public Water Supply lifted with immediate effect

The boil water notice for the Glenary Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

Following the completion of remedial measures and a consultation with the HSE, the customers on the supply can now resume normal use of the water supply.

The notice was issued on September 13th due to elevated turbidity in the supply which affected the disinfection process.

Approximately 10,500 customers were impacted by the notice including parts of Clonmel Town centre and surrounding areas such as Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road.