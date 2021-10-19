Blood donation clinic in Tipperary Town until Thursday

People who are eligible are being urged to donate blood this week at a donor clinic in Tipp Town.

One in four people will need a blood donation in their lifetimes, but only 3% of the eligible population are active donors.

Donations will take place at the Canon Hayes sports complex in Tipperary Town from today, Tuesday until Thursday between 4.45pm and 8pm.

Anyone who wishes to donate blood is asked to call 1800 222111 to go through pre-screening and make an appointment.

National Donor Services Manager, Stephen Cousins explained how the appointment system, introduced because of Covid, has actually improved the service.

“It has been a really important part of controlling the number of people we have at clinic and the flow through the clinic and it’s actually been a major improvement in how we’ve run our clinics.

“It’s been one of the benefits during Covid, because prior to that, you had a lot of people arriving at the same time, whereas obviously you can’t have that during Covid and now it means people are generally in and out in about an hour’s time.”