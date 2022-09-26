Big plans for 19th Dromineer Literary Festival

The Dromineer Literary Festival will get underway this weekend.

The festival will celebrate its 19th year in operation, starting on Friday until Sunday, and will take place by the shores of Lough Derg.

The weekend will see poetry, writing, and the arts celebrated in the scenic location with a host of artists scheduled.

Geraldine McNulty, Chairperson/Curator of the festival, says this weekend will be “action-packed”.

She says Friday night will open the festival with some prominent literacy figures, both real and fictional.

“We have an event starting at 6pm on Friday evening with Nicholas Ryan Purcell, who is from Nenagh and who has written a wonderful book about his life dealing with autism, and a guest speaker at that will be Adam Harris, CEO of ASIAM. Now, that is a free event, but it needs to be booked if people are interested.

“And then, the highlight of the Friday night will definitely be Ross O’Carroll Kelly coming to Munster. He’s putting on a brave face since he’s now been appointed the new Head Coach of the Irish Rugby Team. We have got to turn up and see him.”

Geraldine says Saturday will offer a wonderful event called ‘Radicals’, which will remember Cumann na mBan.

That event will be hosted by Julie Morrissy and Hilary Dully in conversation with Mary Wilson of Morning Ireland.

“It focuses on Cumann na mBan, in particular, Máire Comerford, who was a wonderful republican lady from County Wexford. Joining us by Zoom from Indiana, Notre Dam, The University of Notre Dam, is Julie Morrissy, who produced a podcast and a poetry publication about the Cumann na mBan women when she was in poetry residence in the National Library last year.”

More information about the programme and events can be found here.