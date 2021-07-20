Ballina Killaloe Bridge Could Be Pedestrianised Under New Plans

A public consultation webinar will take place tomorrow regarding the Ballina-Killaloe Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan.

Communities on both sides of the Shannon are aiming to improve the livability of the area in conjunction with the major road project and new bridge in the coming years.

Tipperary and Clare County Councils will host a public consultation webinar tomorrow evening at 7pm to provide an overview of the draft plan.

The login details for the Zoom webinar are: Zoom ID – 95996746849 / Password – 580752

Ballina-based councillor Phyll Bugler says use of the current one-way bridge could change once the new crossing is in place:

“They are proposing to pedestrainise the main bridge at Ballina-Killaloe. This would take place in stages. For example, stage one – they propose to close the bridge on Sundays, stage two – close it Saturdays and Sundays, et cetera. Three months between each stage. And what they’re trying to achieve is something similar to the Charles Bridge in Prague, which is fully pedestrianised.”

That proposal comes under the Mobility Management section of the plan, which also looks at the potential for a link road connecting O’Brien’s Lane and Grange Road.

The Public Realm proposals include developing a Civic Plaza on the former dairy co-op site in Ballina, while there are additional plans under the headings of ‘Heritage’, Tourism’ and ‘Green and Blue Infrastructure’.

There’s expected to be a keen focus on greater celebration of Brian Ború, while also developing outdoor amenities including on-water activities.

“I’ve read through the plan and we’ve had webinars on the plan. I think the plan offers great opportunities for Ballina. It’s going to make us a very livable and inclusive town, with great tourism activity,” says Phyll.

“So I’d be encouraging everybody to join the webinar.”

The closing date for submissions under this phase of public consultation is 5pm on Friday, August 20th, 2021.