Star names lined up for Holycross music festival

The popular Cut Loose Country Music Festival is returning to Tipp to mark its 10th anniversary.

The event, which is held in Holycross, is set for Sunday July 16th and this year’s lineup includes Jimmy Buckley, Declan Nerney and Nathan Carter.

Local TD Michael Lowry is the main man behind the hugely successful festival and told Tipp Today that it is growing yearly and major preparations are underway.

Deputy Lowry says they have decide to also put a cap on food and drink prices to ensure people aren’t unfairly charged.

“I think that is very important yes, often we go to events and you know you pay your entrance fee and then you find that you are being charged excessively for food and drinks. So we capped the prices that are charged we have control of it ourselves, and anyone who is providing a service has to provide it at the standard cost. We don’t believe in bringing people in and having them hostage or as prisoners as they say and taking their money from them unnecessarily and people actually appreciate that.”