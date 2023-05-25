Huge demand for latest performance by Borrisoleigh Drama Club

The Borris-Ileigh Drama Club has added an extra night for their performance of ‘Widow’s Paradise’.

Due to demand, the comedy will be shown at Marian Hall in Borris-Ileigh tonight in aid of the Ormond Special Olympics Club.

The play, written by Sam Cree and directed by Mary Boyle, will take to the stage tonight at 8pm.

Cast and Borris-Ileigh Drama Club member Derry O’Connell told Tipp FM what people can expect from ‘Widow’s Paradise’.

“Following two sold out performances on Monday and Tuesday nights, the extra night has been added to cater for the demand from audiences who missed out on the first performances and to help raise funds to support the great work of Ormond Special Olympics Club.

“‘Widow’s Paradise’ follows the escapades of five women who seek refuge from their individual man troubles by embarking on a weekend getaway in a coastal caravan. Of course, things don’t go according to plan, with resulting hilarity.”

It’s first come, first served, as tickets for the extra and final performance of ‘Widow’s Paradise’ can only be purchased at the door this evening.