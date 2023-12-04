Funeral of Shane MacGowan to take place on Friday

Mourners will gather in Tipperary later this week to bid farewell to Shane MacGowan.

The legendary singer’s funeral is set to take place in Nenagh, close to where he spent most of his childhood.

The exact arrangements have yet to be confirmed – however, it’s understood the funeral will involve a procession through Dublin.

The Official Charts Company in the UK has announced The Pogues’ popular song “Fairytale of New York” is in a race for the number one spot in the charts, alongside Wham and Mariah Carey.

The sudden death of the band’s frontman, Shane MacGowan, has reignited interest in the song which has never reached the top spot, peaking at number two when it was originally released in 1987.