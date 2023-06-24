Cahir Comhaltas all set for summer Seisiún in Cahir Castle

Eight weeks of traditional music and dancing are kicking off in South Tipp next month.

From Thursday Cahir Comhaltas will host Seisiún in Cahir Castle for the summer season.

Mary Harty is a member of the local group and says that their audiences are often a mix of local and international groups with ticket sales starting on Monday.

She told Tipp FM that while they host the formal part in the Castle there is an opportunity for others to get involved afterwards.

“A lot of work going on at the moment rehearsing and getting a good program ready We will start at 8pm in the castle and then we will do the formal part there and we will go back to Cahir House Hotel for about 10pm to do the informal show and anyone in the Hotel can come on and play a tune, or sing or dance or whatever then.”

“Now we don’t always have somebody to perform or tell a story, but sometimes in the informal part we would get people to recite a poem. Oh, we do have dancing yeah, and our two dancers are all Cahir Comhaltas musicians as well and they dance with the McGrath School of Irish Dancing Newcastle.”