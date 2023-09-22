41 events on across Tipperary this evening for Culture Night

There’s everything from art exhibitions and poetry readings to gameathons and music gigs.

Culture Night in Tipperary will see 35 separate free events put on including nine in Clonmel and six in Tipp town.

There’s something for all ages from kids movies at Brewery Lane in Carrick on Suir to late night grooving at the Ballroom with the Clonmel Applefest at Hearn’s Hotel.

The Applefest will also have other attractions including Fire Dancers.

The Thomas MacDonagh Museum is hosting an informal spoken word Poetry Slam in Cloughjordan and Siolta Circus will be providing the entertainment at the Nenagh Arts Centre.

You can get all the details of what’s on near you on www.culturenight.ie