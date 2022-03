A planning application for an ATM in Cahir has been lodged with the local authority.

Euronet 360 Finance Ltd is the company behind the proposals.

They are seeking permission to install the cash dispenser at the Mari Mina Pharmacy at Boles House on the Square.

The recent closure of the adjacent Bank of Ireland resulted in the loss of the ATM there.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by April 12th.