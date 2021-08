Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing man in Co. Cork.

Chris De Jager, from Macroom, was last seen in the town on Tuesday at 5:25pm driving a Seat Altea car.

The 40-year-old is 5-foot-10 with black hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare, and believe he may be in the Tipperary area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station.