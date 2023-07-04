Appeal : Missing 14 year old could be in Tipperary

Gardaí are searching for a 14 year old girl who’s been missing for almost a week and could be in Tipp.

Ellen O’Reilly from Kingscourt, County Cavan was last seen walking in the Marshes Lower area of Dundalk, County Louth last Wednesday evening.

She’s described as 5 foot 1 in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, green leggings and black runners at the time.

She’s known to visit locations in Counties Roscommon, Tipperary and Westmeath.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information on Ellen’s whereabouts to come forward.