Annual Trip to Tipp takes place tomorrow

The 26th annual Trip to Tipp in support of NCBI takes place tomorrow morning.

The fundraiser, in aid people with sight loss, will begin at 8am at the Ursuline Sports Complex in Thurles.

People can participate and support this cause by taking part in the cycle, walks or runs.

Long-time organiser, Billy Shanahan, who is visually impaired himself, says he hopes local clubs will also get involved on the day.

He told Tipp FM what people can expect from tomorrow:

” The most important thing is we are trying to get up and going we have an 11am cycle, walk, and run… everyone will get a t-shirt and a medal on the day.”

The full schedule can be found on the NCBI Website: https://www.ncbi.ie/event/trip-to-tipp-2022/