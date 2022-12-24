Annual swim in Youghal Quay returns fully this Christmas Day

A charity Christmas swim will take place in Lough Derg this Christmas morning.

The annual swim in Youghal Quay has been taking place for the past 30 years, and this year is the first time it will go ahead as normal since the covid-19 pandemic hit.

Each year the swim raises money for different charities, and this year the three chosen recipients are North Tipperary Hospice, the Ray of Sunshine Foundation and Choose Respect.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Tony Flaherty, chairman of the Youghalarra Christmas Swim committee said that the event is also a social event and isn’t just about raising money:

“It’s a great social occasion as well as being a fundraiser, I mean it’s going so long now so many people turn up in the morning just for a chat and to look at all the mad people.

“You know, it is a great social occasion as well as being a huge fundraiser and God knows all the charities are well deserving of whatever they can get because they’re in a bad way.”