Tipperary woman a “hermit in her own home” following dog attack

A local woman says her daughter’s life has been ‘destroyed’ by an ‘horrific’ dog attack.

In January this year the young woman was walking her two small dogs in an open field in Tipperary when she was attacked by four large dogs.

Initially the dogs targeted her pets, until she tried to stop the attack and according to her mother had ‘chunks taken out of her’.

The dogs continued to attack both her and her dogs until she was forced to jump into a nearby river to escape, however, the attack continued and she had to climb a tree with one of her dogs for safety, while the dogs continued to circle the tree below.

The owner attempted to get the dogs under control but she had already been injured as had her dog, while the other would die due to its injuries.

Her mother says that stricter laws around dog control may help prevent incidents like this that have left her daughter as a ‘hermit in her own home’:

“I’m worried sick, she’s becoming a hermit, becoming a hermit in her own house, she’s hardly eaten, I hear her at night in her bedroom and she’s whimpering.

“It’s just heart-breaking, it’s just heart-breaking to hear her, and all because of dogs, all because of dogs with no leads on them.”