Tipperary woman disqualified from owning a dog for five years

Bridget Skehan of Oakfield Drive in Thurles has also been ordered to carry out community service after being convicted of cruelty to dogs.

A senior ISPCA inspector called to the 51 year olds home in Thurles in July of 2022 where four Cavachon dogs were found – they were heavily matted and most of them appeared extremely underweight.

Alice Leahy described in court how the dogs were ravenous for a piece of toast that they found in a bin.

Bridget Skehan surrendered the dogs to the ISPCA – a veterinary assessment of the animals confirmed that three of the four dogs were very thin with body condition scores as low as 1 out of 5 as a result of prolonged starvation.

At a sitting of Thurles District Court Judge Elizabeth McGrath imposed 100 hours of community service in lieu of a three-month custodial sentence.

She also imposed a disqualification order of 5 years from owning or having interest in any dog, stating that she felt that Ms Skehan was incapable of taking care of any dogs.