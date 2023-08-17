Tipperary man jailed for cruelty to animals.

A Tipperary man has been given a jail sentence for cruelty to animals.

William O’Reilly with an address at Heywood Road in Clonmel admitted two offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act when he appeared at Clonmel District Court.

The case was taken by An Garda Síochána following a joint-agency search operation involving personnel from Revenue Customs Service, the ISPCA and the Irish Defence Forces which took place on 7th December 2022.

During the operation ISPCA Senior Animal Welfare Inspectors Alice Lacey and Emma Carroll seized a total of 17 dogs, 11 of which were not claimed.

The dogs to which charges related were a tan Lurcher with several open wounds and cuts on various parts of his body and a fawn Whippet in poor body condition which was in heat and being chased by several male dogs. Four Terrier pups, aged no more than 10 weeks, were confined in a dark stable without access to water.

Judge Brian O’Shea did not accept the 44 year old defendant’s claims that he was going to bring the injured Lurcher dog to the vet that day and stated: “the condition of the dogs was a disgrace”.

William O’Reilly was sentenced to two months imprisonment on each of two counts, with both sentences to run consecutively.

Judge O’Shea also imposed a 10-year disqualification from keeping dogs.

All the animals were initially transported to a veterinary practice for immediate assessment and treatment before being brought into ISPCA care. Once rehabilitated, all dogs and puppies were responsibly rehomed, where they are now loved and cared for.