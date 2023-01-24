North Tipp farmer convicted of killing two swans

A Tipperary farmer has been convicted and fined €1,000 for shooting and killing two swans.

Thomas Hogan of Kylebeg, Borrisokane, went before the Nenagh District Court for killing Mute Swans on his lands at Ashley Park, Ardcrony, on March 21st, 2021.

Mr. Hogan pleaded guilty to breaching Section 22 of the Wildlife Act in June 2022, when the case went before the courts.

An Garda Siochana investigated and made the prosecution with the help of the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Judge King convicted and fined Mr. Hogan €500 per swan, giving him a timeline of six months to pay.