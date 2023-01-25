Jail sentences imposed on Tipperary family for animal welfare breaches

Three members of a Tipperary family received a total of 13 months in jail sentences, after pleading guilty to a number of charges under the Animal Welfare Act.

ISPCA inspectors described it as one of the worst animal cruelty cases they have dealt with.

27 year old Michael Reilly, 43 year old Martin Reilly Snr and 71 year old Katherine Reilly pleaded guilty to a combined eight charges.

A sitting of Cashel District Court heard the offences related to 17 dogs and 10 puppies that were removed by ISPCA inspectors supported by Gardaí from properties and land at Killeens, Ballinunty in May and June of 2021.

The dogs included Lurchers, Salukis, Belgian Malinois, a Greyhound, a German Shepherd and a Chihuahua.

They were discovered to be in varying degrees of neglect, both physically and regarding their living conditions, and lack of clean drinking water.

Katherine Reilly was sentenced to one month imprisonment on each of three charges with the sentences to run consecutively, Michael Reilly was sentenced to two months imprisonment on each of two charges to run consecutively and Martin Reilly Senior, who did not enter an early guilty plea, received two-month sentences on each of three charges, the sentences to run consecutively.

In addition, Judge Brian O’Shea imposed 25-year disqualifications from keeping all animals on all three defendants and ordered that they pay a total of €9,190 in costs.