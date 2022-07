Gardaí have received a number of reports that a white van with a dog warden sign displayed is travelling around parts of Tipperary purporting to be the Dog Warden.

They have called to people in the Cloneen, Drangan Mullinahone area

Gardaí in Clonmel have confirmed that it is not the Tipperary County Council Dog Warden

People are asked to ring 999 if they see this van.