Gardaí investigating another sheep kill in North Tipperary

Between the 22nd and the 23rd of March a number of sheep were found dead in the Dolla area outside Nenagh.

Gardaí and the dog warden are still investigating this incident and trying to ascertain the dogs who carried out the attack.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary from Cahir Garda Station says dog owners are reminded to ensure they know the whereabouts of their animals at all times particularly as lambing season begins.

“It’s a busy time of year for all farmers but particularly for sheep farmers and Gardaí in Nenagh and across the County would like to remind people to be sure that they know where their dog is at all times.

There have been sheep kills in North Tipperary recently that have been well publicised and documented urging dog owners to be responsible and be aware about where their dogs are at all times.”