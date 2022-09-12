Cashel based animal rescue centre to close

The woman behind a long established animal rescue centre in Tipperary has decided to call it a day.

Hannah Fitzgerald has been running Cottage Rescue since 2006.

A post on their Facebook page over the weekend announced that the centre was closing.

Due to ongoing back problems – and as she says herself she’s not getting any younger – Hannah has made the decision to cease operations from their base at Longfield, Cashel.

Cottage Rescue was established in March 2006 – in the intervening years it has cared for many different types of animals ranging from dogs, cats, rabbits and hamsters to horses, ponies, donkeys, hedgehogs and hens

She has thanked the many people who have supported Cottage Rescue over the last 16 years by volunteering, fostering, donations of food, money etc as none of it would have been possible otherwise.

Hannah says there are so many memories of laughter, tears, anger, happiness, sadness etc and that she met some wonderful people on her journey.

Since the announcement was made on the animal rescue’s Facebook page many people have taken to social media to thank Hannah and her team for the fabulous work they have done over the years.

A part of de-registration of Cottage Rescue being a registered charity their Facebook page will be removed in the coming weeks.