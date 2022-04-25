Over 200 dog attacks reported in Tipp since 2016

Tipperary had one of the highest number of dog attacks over the last five years.

Hundreds of dog attacks have been reported to councils across the country in that time.

Figures seen by the Irish Independent show dozens of attacks are happening every year, on humans and other animals, involving a range of dog breeds.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council in Dublin recorded 273 attacks between 2016 and 2021, while Tipperary received 206 dog attack complaints over the same period.

There are 11 breeds on the restricted-breed list, but the incidents recorded by local authorities also involved dogs not included on the list.