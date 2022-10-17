Anger after withdrawal of Garda College pool for public use in Templemore

There’s been anger and confusion in Templemore following the withdrawal of the Garda College swimming pool for public use.

The pool has been open to the public since the pool was developed in 1965.

However, the pool closed in March 2020 until March of this year because of the pandemic and hasn’t returned to regular public use following a decision from the Office of Public Works.

A Facebook group called ‘We Just Want to Swim Templemore’ has been set up by local woman Deirdre Ryan.

She told Tipp Today about the impact of the OPW’s decision not to reopen the pool to the public:

“I think the next step has to be rallies and protests outside the Garda college so that they understand that this decision impacts lives.

“If it’s not reversed then it will result in thousands of children who may never learn how to swim.

“We’re not asking for something that hasn’t been given before, there’s precedent here, there’s history and tradition and this decision will cost lives.

“We will continue this fight because we think that as a community our children are worth it and our children should be given the same opportunity to learn how to swim that we did.”

The OPW have released a statement on this matter.

Full Statement:

“Arising from an audit relating to the Garda College in 2017, the Garda College and the OPW put a licensing system in place for the use of the pool facilities.

The facilities are primarily used by An Garda Síochána, though the College has made the facilities available to local voluntary or community groups and schools via an application process managed at the College. If deemed appropriate, the College then request the OPW to grant a licence to the Group for the use of the pool facilities.

The Garda authorities closed the pool from March 2020 to March 2022 due to the pandemic restrictions that were in place during that time. It reopened in March 2022 and access was permitted to local schools/groups.

The OPW is aware that the Garda College have been considering the closure of the pool during the coming winter months due to low demand and as a measure to reduce the energy and related costs associated with running the facilities.

The OPW was consulted as the owner of the property. Any decision around the day-to-day operation of facilities at the College is a matter for the Garda authorities who must take account of issues relating to the efficient use of the property and related administration/running costs.”