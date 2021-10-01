‘Aisling’ authors visit Nenagh for this weekend’s literary festival

The three-day Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival gets underway today.

Running since 2004, this year’s programme takes in events along the shores of Lough Derg as well as in nearby Nenagh at the town’s Arts Centre and the Abbey Court Hotel.

Today’s programme includes a discussion with the authors of the famed ‘Aislings’ books – Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen.

Chair and Curator of the Festival, Geraldine McNulty, explains where people can find out more.

“It’s going to be a really interesting weekend, full, as you say, of variety and there’s something for everybody.

“There’s all the lovely cafes and places, you can wander around town, visit Nenagh Castle, stay down in Lough Derg in Dromineer.”

Bookings can be made through the Nenagh Arts Centre or visit the festival website for more information.