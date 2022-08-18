Vintage Tractor run in aid of IMNDA passing through Tipp

A group of vintage tractors will be making their way through parts of Tipperary today on the second day of their trek from Nobber to Killarney.

They reached Birr yesterday and are bound for Newcastle West today – the tractors will be stopping at a number of towns as the pass through Tipp.

This year’s event – which is organised by the Vintage Tractor Clubs in Nobber and Killarney – is raising funds for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

On Saturday they plan on doing the Ring of Kerry to finish off their trip

Toomevara’s Roy Kennedy will be joining the group today.

“They’re coming from Birr – I think they should be in our place around the 12 o’clock mark – we’re not 100% sure yet. I have refreshments organised for them and they’ll stop here for about an hour or so. We’re continuing on with them then – joining the crew and driving on with them.”

Roy Kennedy will be driving his 40 year old John Deere 3130 in the run.

“The average age of the tractors is about 40 to 50 years old. Planning for this years event started once we finished last years run.”