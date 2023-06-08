Two Tipperary projects to get Agri-Tourism funding

Tipperary is one of the main beneficiaries of funding announced for Agri-Tourism projects across the country.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed a total of €300,000 for 17 ventures nationally including two in the Premier County.

The funding is made available under the 2023 Rural Innovation and Development Fund through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

€25,000 has been allocated to the Tipperary Food Producers Network for farm tours and experiences.

Tipperary County Council’s Destination Lough Derg project will receive just over €21,000.

Announcing the funding Minister McConalogue said the connection between agriculture and rural tourism is real and tangible given that we are such a great food nation with a strong track hospitality record.