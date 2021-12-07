Tipperary farmers urged to stay safe throughout Storm Barra

Tipperary farmers are being urged to take every precaution as Storm Barra hits the Premier County.



They are being advised to check their farmyards and put in place whatever safety procedures are needed to safeguard themselves and their livestock until the storm passes.

South Tipp IFA chairperson Erica O’Keefe says farmers should check buildings, gates, doors, vehicles and equipment to ensure they are secure.

“Stay in out of it as much as you can. Finish up early and just make sure that everybody is safe around the farmyard and that everything is secured.

“If the electricity does go just make sure your mobile phone is charged and that you have batteries in a torch if there’s no power there tonight.”

Erica is also asking farmers to check with any neighbours who may be isolated and to give them whatever assistance they can.