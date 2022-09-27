Tipperary dairy farmers’ revenue set to reach close to €500 million this year.

Figures made available by ICMSA show that the Premier’s dairy farmer income will land at €498 million for this year.

ICMSA President, Pat McCormack, has highlighted that this milk revenue is multiplied by a standard 1.6 as it goes into the wider local economy.

This suggests that Tipp’s dairy farmers’ income is actually worth over €700 million to the local economy.

The President and Tipp farmer say these figures show exactly how fundamental milk is to Tipperary’s indigenous economic growth as milk incomes go directly into local economies through fertiliser, feed, contactors, fuel, services, and retail.