Tipp farmland prices above national average

Agricultural land prices in Tipperary rose by 19% last year.

However this pales into insignificance compared to Clare which recorded a 94% increase according to the Irish Farmers Journal

In Tipp the average price of farmland is now €12,575 per acre – €609 above the national average.

Nationally agricultural land prices have seen their biggest increase since the financial crash in 2008

Paul Mooney, Property Editor, with the Irish Farmers Journal says its not just farmers who are buying up land.

“You would have what you might call a straight forward investor who probably has other types of property, has cash in the bank, could very well have a portfolio of shares and just sees farmland as another good investment. A steady type of investment.”