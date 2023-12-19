South Tipp estate owners countersue John Magnier

A farm in Tipperary is at the centre of a case before the Commercial Court.

The court has heard that Coolmore Stud owner John Magnier sent brown envelopes of cash to two of the beneficial owners of Barne Estate near Clonmel in a bid to secure the purchase of the 751-acre farm and mansion.

The owners of the estate on the N24 claim Mr Magnier and his son JP delivered two envelopes, each containing €25,000, for the personal use of Richard Thomson-Moore and his sister Alexandra last September which was returned.

John Magnier is suing Mr Thompson Moore and three companies based in Jersey seeking to enforce an agreement with the billionaire claims he had to buy the property for €15 million.

However the owners of Barne Estate say there was no such agreement in place and are counterclaiming for slander of title.