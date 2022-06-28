Significant reduction in new forest plantations in Tipperary

Afforestation payments in Tipperary have fallen by over 56% since 2010.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office show €3.7 million was paid out under the scheme in the Premier County last year.

This compares with €8.5 million in 2010 with the figure declining each year since.

The Tipp payments are still the 4th highest in the country behind Cork, Kerry and Clare.

Nationally the payments for the planting of new forests has fallen by 42% since 2010 – down from €108.2 million to €62.3 million in 2021.