Renewed appeal for farm safety to be a priority

Gardaí are reiterating appeals for farm safety after a young man had a narrow escape from serious injury in Two Mile Borris.

On Saturday April 24th, Gardaí say the man became entangled in a farm machine but was successfully removed from danger by a quick-thinking colleague with assistance from local Gardaí.

Sergeant in Charge of Clonmel Garda Station, Margaret Kelly, says it’s another reminder of the dangers associated with farms and machinery.

“It could have resulted in life changing injuries for him. We’re happy to report that he is going to make a full recovery having suffered muscular and ligament damage.”

“It’s been a very busy time for farmers as it always is every spring and we’re just asking going forward for the months ahead for farmers and all machinery users that safety comes first when operating machines.”