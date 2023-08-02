North Tipp farmer honoured for farm mapping project

A young Tipperary farmer has been awarded a RISE Community Fund cash grant.

Borrisokane’s Darragh Haugh won a €1000 cash grant in recognition of his entrepreneurial use of technology to improve the operations and outputs of local farms.

The RISE Community Fund, supported by National Broadband Ireland (NBI) and in partnership with Macra na Feirme, selected Darragh as the recipient of the grant for the idea of farm mapping.

This is a GPS system for tractors that aims to eliminate any losses in the field from overlapping and to pinpoint exactly how much fertilizer is being spread and how many acres are covered.

Darragh is a second-year agriculture science student at University College Dublin, and since mapping his own farm, he has gone on to map six other farms in the area.

You can watch more of Darragh’s story here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAhLne3nku0