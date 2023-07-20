McConalogue reassures Tipp farmers there are no plans to reduce suckler herds

The Minister for Agriculture says he believes Ireland can meet its environmental targets by 2030.

Minister Charlie McConalogue addressed farmers at Gurteen College during today’s Energy and Farm Business Show .

Speaking to Tipp Today, he said he disagreed with claims that the target of a 30% reduction of emissions compared to 2005 levels by 2030 could be met.

Minister McConalogue says Irish farmers have shown us that these targets are possible to achieve.

“It is possible for us to make our targets in 2030. I think it’s going to be difficult, but I think we can do it. What I said to farmers here this morning is that it isn’t something that Irish farmers haven’t done before. If you look around the late 1990s – 1998, 1999 – up to around 2010, Irish agriculture actually reduced its emissions by 15% over that decade or decade and a bit. That predates climate action plans and predates the real focus we’ve had from a policy point of view that we actually have now. That came about by farmers continuing to do what they do but even better than they done it before and becoming more efficient in what they do.”

The Minister also confirmed there are no plans to reduce suckler herds.

saying any reductions in the last decade is a result of those farmers transitioning to dairy.

He was speaking on the 2-3% reduction in suckler herds.

Speaking to Tipp Today, he said every step will be voluntary.

“Overall, what the objective is is to continue to produce food the way we do. Just to outline that, that’s really important, but to reduce the emissions footprint of that Every step and option we give will be voluntary and economic options for farmers to work and make the most of their enterprise. No farmer will be required, in order to achieve emission reductions, to reduce their herd in any way. There’s no plan to reduce the suckler herd. In fact, I made it very clear that there would be no voluntary reduction scheme because the farm organisation said to me that they didn’t want one. They wanted the sector to be supported, and that’s what I’ve done.”