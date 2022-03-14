Macra President says quotas not an option

The Macra na Feirme President from the Devil’s Bit club says they will not stand for quotas in any farm enterprise.

Following the recent Food Vision Dairy group meeting with the Department, Macra’s national president John Keane described it as ‘baffling’ that the Department is considering reintroducing quotas.

He says that will slow generational renewal even further, halt efficiency gains in the sector and leave farm families in vulnerable positions.

Keane is calling for clarity stating ‘countless farmers’ have contacted him worried about their future, and financial stability.

He wants confirmation that volume caps or herd restrictions will not be implemented in any sector.