Farmers need more info on NAP

The ICMSA is calling for the suspension of the Nitrates Action Programme for 2023 as the system is not ready for implementation.

According to President, and Tipp farmer Pat McCormack, the Banding system under NAP is not ready and farmers have not received sufficient information to make informed decisions for next year.

He says the decisions taken now by farmers will have a big impact on farm incomes and the future of dairy farming in the country.

A research group set up to look into NAP says Band 3 will effectively see a reduction of 19.1% in stock unless a farmer can acquire addition land and could also have a detrimental effect on the sector meeting its emission targets.