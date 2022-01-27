E-Book published to mark 40 years of FRS

Tipperary based FRS Networks are marking 40 years in business – albeit 42 years since it was established as Farm Relief Services in 1980.

The Covid pandemic put paid to plans to celebrate in 2020.

A 400 page e-book written by CEO Peter Byrne to mark the journey has been unveiled by the business which has its headquarters at Derrymore in Roscrea.

Over the 40 years it has gone from providing relief workers to allow farmers take time away from the land to having five distinct divisions covering farm services, fencing, recruitment, herdwatch and training.

FRS has a network of 20 offices nationwide and 20,000 customers.