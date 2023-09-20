Cullinan: President should not be telling people what to eat

The Irish Farmers’ Association says President Higgins has ‘overstepped’ the mark in discussing people’s diet and climate change.

Michael D Higgins made the remarks at the opening day of the National Ploughing Championships yesterday, saying there’s ‘no doubt’ people will have to change their diets to help deal with climate change.

The IFA previously criticised the Environmental Protection Agency for tweeting to encourage people to eat more ‘plant-based’ foods.

IFA President Tim Cullinan from Toomevara says it’s not up to President Higgins to tell people what they should be eating.

I think that definitely the President would be overstepping the mark. I would be concerned that anybody would be making comments as I said advocating the type of diet that people or consumers would consume.”